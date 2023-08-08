Two teenage boys, aged 13 and 16 years old, have been charged after an alleged attempt to carjack a taxi in the Central West on Saturday.
Police say the teenagers entered the taxi as passengers around 3.40am on August 5, where an elderly female taxi driver drove the pair to River Road in Forbes near Cotton Weir.
One of the teens produced a knife and demanded that the 74-year-old woman exit the vehicle, police have reported.
After a "short struggle" the two young persons fled on foot before the unharmed driver was able to leave the scene, and report the incident to police.
Following inquiries, officers then arrested two males on Sheriff Street in Forbes at around 5.30am, who were then taken to Parkes Police Station and charged.
The 16-year-old boy was charged with:
The 13-year-old boy was charged with:
The 16-year-old was refused bail and appeared at a children's court on Sunday, August 6, where he was formerly refused bail. His next court appearance has been scheduled for Tuesday, August 22.
The other boy was given conditional bail, to appear at a children's court on Tuesday, September 19.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.