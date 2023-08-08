Central Western Daily
Two teenagers charged after allegedly using knife on 74-year-old female taxi driver

Emily Gobourg
Updated August 8 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 3:00pm
Two teenage boys, aged 13 and 16 years old, have been charged after an alleged attempt to carjack a taxi in the Central West on Saturday.

