It's not often you have mixed emotions about a 54-0 win but that's exactly what Caitlin Prestwidge was feeling at full-time.
The Orange CYMS recruit scored a hat-trick in her side's derby demolition job on Orange Hawks on Sunday, August 6.
She said the result was a timely boost for the side ahead of finals in a fortnight's time.
"It was good to just get a decent hit-out before the finals," she said.
"Not nice to play against your old club though.
"It was very emotional playing against a few of the girls who I'd played with since I was little. That wasn't as nice but the game itself was good.
"They are a good team, really good taggers and they do create good opportunities."
Despite the imposing scoreline, Hawks looked dangerous at times but kept finding themselves met with an impenetrable wall of green.
The win saw CYMS lock up second place in the Group 10 pool and set up a qualifying final match-up against Dubbo CYMS.
The two sides met back in June with the Orange club coming away with a 22-8 victory.
Prestwidge said Bathurst St Pat's, who sit atop the ladder, was the team everyone was chasing.
"We'll end up playing Dubbo CYMS, Group 11 are pretty strong but I think Pats are the team to beat," she said.
"We are going along nicely. I think we just need to keep going to training and working on some combinations.
"We just try and create space and spread it wide when we can."
