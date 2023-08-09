Central Western Daily
Wattle Tree House says a generation won't be able to afford to rent

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated August 9 2023 - 11:25am, first published 11:00am
PEOPLE who have never needed financial or housing support before are now reaching out for assistance as they face homelessness in the region.

