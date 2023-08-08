Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Small Animal Pound locked down after parvovirus outbreak

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
August 8 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A HIGHLY contagious and fatal virus has broken out at the Pound.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.