A HIGHLY contagious and fatal virus has broken out at the Pound.
Four animals are confirmed to be infected with parvovirus, and as a result the Bathurst Small Animal Pound is in lock down.
Bathurst Council director environmental, planning and building services Neil Southorn said the virus was introduced by three recently impounded animals, and symptoms started shortly after they arrived.
Preventing any further spread of the virus and the safety of staff and other animals is the priority for the pound.
Mr Southorn said while the pound already has strong cleaning and disinfection protocols, additional measures are being taken to prevent the spread of parvovirus.
"Extra cleaning and sanitising tasks are undertaken everyday," he said.
"Foot washes are in place for any staff entering the facility and extra PPE (personal protective equipment) is worn by staff, including suits, disposable gloves and booties for the shoes.
"Members of the public, and staff from other parts of council are not permitted to enter the facility. This mitigates the risk of spreading the virus."
For the duration of parvovirus being active in the pound, there will be no incoming or outgoing animals for a period of 10 days from the first confirmed infection.
And if the virus is detected in another animal, the 10-day isolation period starts again.
Mr Southorn said pound staff are performing additional checks on all animals, and if a dog shows any signs of illness or a change in behaviour it is tested for parvovirus.
Pound staff are advised by veterinarians in regards to treatment, but sadly recovery is uncommon.
"The recommended action is usually euthanasia," Mr Southorn said.
"The staff at the Small Animal Pound make every possible effort to mitigate the risk of other animals becoming infected.
"It is difficult for the staff to have to euthanise any animal in our care."
The outbreak is a timely reminder to all pet owners to ensure they keep vaccinations up to date.
