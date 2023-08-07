And then there were 12.
Week one of the 2023 Woodbridge Cup finals is done and dusted with some unexpected scorelines and results we saw coming from a mile away.
So without further ado let's take a look at what caught our eye.
It was four hours of pain for Condobolin Rams on Sunday, August 6.
The league tag side faced off against Cargo Blue Heelers for the right to go straight into the preliminary final but were outplayed, going down 32-4.
It may not have come as a huge shock with the Rams only winning one of three heading into the post-season. Well done to Cargo, who as we know have a strong tradition in league tag.
The misery continued for Condobolin against Canowindra Tigers at Tom Clyburn Oval as they suffered a 54-6 loss.
The result sets up a potentially huge preliminary final with the Tigers now on a collision course with Manildra Rhinos after the latter's shock loss to Trundle Boomers.
What do the Molong Bulls, Cargo Blue Heelers and CSU Mungals all have in common?
Well aside from winning their respective finals on the weekend, all three are flying the flag for their clubs after their men's sides missed the finals.
Molong looked very impressive in dispatching defending premiers Grenfell Goannas at Wade Park on Saturday and now face Orange United Warriors in a local derby winner-takes-all final.
A week after going down in the cruellest of circumstances with a contentious last-minute try, Canowindra were shocked by the Mungals 28-14.
The university ladies now face a mammoth road trip to play the Rams at Pat Timmons Oval while Cargo enjoy a well-earned rest.
In a weekend of eye-catching results it's hard to stand out.
But try telling that to Warriors first grade player Randel Dowling who ran riot in his side's 44-16 win against the Goannas.
The five-eighth scored four tries and nailed six conversions for an individual total of 28 points.
Reckon he and Orange Hawks fullback Ryan Manning will be swapping notes after the latter's 30-point haul in the derby on Sunday?
