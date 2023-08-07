Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Watch

Upsets in week one of Woodbridge Cup finals

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated August 8 2023 - 8:20am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

And then there were 12.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.