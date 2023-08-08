Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Transformation of former Orange Saleyards one step closer

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated August 8 2023 - 1:24pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Complete transformation of the former Orange Saleyards appears to be one step closer.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.