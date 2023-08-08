Complete transformation of the former Orange Saleyards appears to be one step closer.
A contract to design plans for an industrial estate on the site has been put to tender by Orange City Council.
Few details have been made public, but the tenders says subdivision would comprise 10 lots.
Applications are open until August 11, 2023.
Conversion to an industrial estate was flagged with Orange City Council in 2021. At the time, 13 lots were suggested.
Previous plans comprised extensive earthworks, tree removal, and road construction.
A covered walkway was earmarked for preservation to ensure "historic interpretation."
Orange Saleyards closed in about 2008.
Gas supplier Elgas now partially occupies the 153,000 square metre site.
In 1932 the Sydney Morning Herald reported 22,718 cattle. 277,951 sheep, 3613 pigs, and 126 horses were sold at the Orange Saleyards.
"People don't know, but in about 1946 this city was actually the largest sheep selling centre in Australia," former-councillor Reg Kidd said in 2012.
