Investigations remain ongoing after a man is alleged to have been punched in the face during a soccer game in Bathurst.
Police say they were called to Proctor Park at around 10am on Sunday, August 6 following reports that a man in his 50s was alleged to have been punched in the face by a man in his 40s.
Chief Inspector Chris Sammut, of Chifley Police District, said the altercation happened after two players had challenged for the ball during a game.
"The victim brushed past the offender and the offender has turned and punched him in the face," he said.
"The victim fell to the ground and he [the alleged offender in the matter] was given a red card by the ref.
"Obviously, you consent to certain contact but [the allegation is] he got punched in the face. Police are still investigating."
Paramedics treated the man in his 50s at the scene for a facial injury, before transporting him to the Bathurst Health Service.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.