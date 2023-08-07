Central Western Daily
Bradlee John Jade Reid in Court for driving with meth

By Staff Reporter
Updated August 7 2023 - 6:45pm, first published 1:33pm
A MAN with one of the "worst" records a magistrate has seen has been stripped off his licence for one year, after he was busted behind the wheel with meth in his system.

