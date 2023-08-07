Central Western Daily
Court

Craig Rumsby, Michelle Bright's murderer, jailed for 32 years

By Allison Hore
Updated August 7 2023 - 12:52pm, first published 12:35pm
WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains the name and image of a person who has died.

