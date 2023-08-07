CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh, Carla Freedman and journalist Dominic Unwin were busy this weekend, snapping away at some of the sports on in Orange.
On Saturday Jude took photos of the Molong v Grenfell League Tag and Orange Warriors v Grenfell Woodbridge Cup games, then off to Pride Park for the rugby union local derby between Orange City and Orange Emus.
On Sunday Dominic snapped the Peter McDonald Premiership u18s and League Tag games between Orange CYMS and Orange Hawks and Carla Freedman photographed the first grade match between Orange CYMS and Orange Hawks at Wade Park.
