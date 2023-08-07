Brazen criminals allegedly broke into a home during broad daylight in a number of break-and-enter incidents over the weekend.
Police responded to several reports from Orange residents during August 4 to 6, with claims that people had gained unlawful access to their private property.
Duty officer at Orange Police Station on Monday, Sergeant Luke Cole said the alleged incidents from Friday to early Sunday took place on Glenroi Avenue, including Peisley and Sampson streets.
"The [Sampson Street] property was ransacked between 8am and 12 noon on Friday by smashing a window to gain access to the home," he said.
"Small and personal items were reported stolen, including keys and clothing."
The alleged break-and-enter crime on Peisley Street occurred overnight, between Saturday evening and early Sunday morning falling on August 6.
Entry was supposedly gained to the premises via an unlocked garage where a vehicle inside was "rummaged through", police believing the roller door was opened to access the detached rear garage.
Another garage on Glenroi Avenue was allegedly broken into at 7.30pm on August 6, where police believe the same method was used to gain access.
"Some bank cards and cash were [reportedly] stolen," Sergeant Cole added, "but that was captured on CCTV footage, we've got something to follow up there."
Given the alleged incidents are believed to be the result of unlocked property, officers are urging Orange residents to be extra vigilant around house security.
Highlighting the importance of safeguarding garage spaces, Sergeant Cole also urged people to triple-check that their cars are locked; and to remove any personal items from view.
"At any given time, you could have one or two people walking around the streets and trying cars until they find an open one, and eventually, they'll find one that's unlocked," he said.
"They don't need to be criminal masterminds, so we need to make it as difficult as possible for these offenders by locking everything up and making it a hard basket issue for them across the board."
