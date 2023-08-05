Despite knocking out the defending Woodbridge Cup league tag premiers, the Molong Bulls believe the best is still yet to come.
Taking on the Grenfell Goannas at Wade Park on August 5 in the first round of the finals, the opening 30 minutes had spectators on the edge of their seats.
The sides exchanged tries as Grenfell went into the break up 16-10.
But in one of the most stunning second half turnarounds this season, the Bulls came out firing right from the opening kick-off.
Three tries in quick succession saw them regain the lead and from that point on, there was no looking back. Molong went on to outscore Grenfell 24-0 in the second half to progress through to the next round of the finals.
Bulls winger Charlotte White could be heard talking to her side throughout the match and said it was all part of the game plan.
"We just play better when we're talking to each other," she said.
Speedster Kelsey Quinn bagged one the Bulls' seven tries during the game.
She was "thrilled" to have knocked off a "strong team like Grenfell".
"I'm very happy we're moving on to the next round," she added.
"It puts the confidence up a bit, but we've still got to go into next week focused."
From the outside looking in, a first round finals loss might seem like a disappointing way to end a title defence.
But for Goannas coach Jim McClelland, he couldn't have been happier with the effort his side showed throughout the campaign.
"I've got six girls who hadn't touched a footy in their life playing this year," he said.
"I was just happy to get to the finals and everybody has gotten better and better throughout the year, which is awesome.
"I'm the proudest you could be."
The Goannas season was certainly a mixed bag.
Eight wins and six losses - including a 20-16 defeat at the hands of the Bulls on June 18 - saw Grenfell finish in seventh on what was a congested ladder.
But they continued to claw their way back and McClelland believed the experience gained this season would do them wonders come 2024.
"It's the old adage that the worst thing you can do at a club is win a premiership because you lose so many people," he said.
"I think we'll be up there further next year. It's just about getting these girls experience and I'd say it can only get better."
He praised Molong's ability to help off their ball runners on the break and believed that could be the key to any title hopes the Bulls may have.
"Their back-up play is probably the best I've see in this comp so far," he added.
"I wouldn't say we went to sleep, but Molong didn't stop all day. There was no quit in them."
Despite the 34-16 victory, 17-year-old Olivia Wright - who scored two tries of her own the day - believed the Bulls still had more to prove.
"Being an elimination round, it was very scary coming into it, but we done good," she said.
"We can work harder and we can do better."
