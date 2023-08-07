A man who knew he wasn't allowed to drive has been fined more than $1000 for flouting the driving ban.
Peter Bonham, 44, of Cassey Crescent, was convicted in Orange Local Court for driving while his licence was disqualified.
According to court documents, Bonham was driving a Mercedes sedan south on Hill Street, at 10.35am on June 29, 2023.
Bonham was stopped near the intersection of Benview Avenue for random testing.
He submitted to a breath test which returned a negative result.
When asked to produce his licence Bonham said "I don't have one," and when questioned further he said "I'm suspended".
His details were checked and police discovered his driver's licence was disqualified from March 16, 2023 to November 11, 2023.
Bonham wasn't present in court.
Magistrate David Day reviewed a summary of the evidence compiled by the police.
He said Bonham's driving record didn't help his case and his record showed, "he likes to take drugs and go for a drive".
Mr Day said, he has "held a licence from time to time," and he was suspended from driving 25 years ago. The offence was also classed as a second offence leading to a more severe penalty.
Mr Day convicted Bonham and fined him $1100 and disqualified his driver's licence for six months.
