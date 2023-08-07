Central Western Daily
Peter Bonham convicted in Orange Local Court

By Staff Reporter
Updated August 8 2023 - 7:40am, first published 7:30am
A man who knew he wasn't allowed to drive has been fined more than $1000 for flouting the driving ban.

