Unique opportunity for fun and growth

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday August 11: 21 Cossack Close, Orange:
Located in a quiet cul-de-sac on the northern outskirts of Orange, this beautiful family home is approximately a ten minute drive to North Orange and all of it's amenities.
You can have the best of both worlds with this absolute gem of a semi-rural lifestyle property, given it offers an idyllic family lifestyle with plenty of space to grow and create memories. Listing agent, Scott Munro, said it was a rare opportunity.
"The contemporary and attractive kitchen boasts generous proportions and a lovely aspect with its views to the surrounding countryside." he said. "It adjoins a large family room, with gorgeous wood fire and a wing, which is perfect for dining or entertaining."
The home boasts four spacious bedrooms, all with built-in robes, providing ample room for a growing family or for hosting guests. The master bedroom is a true retreat, featuring a well-designed ensuite bathroom for added privacy and convenience.
The family bathroom is well-appointed and features modern fixtures and fittings, while the modernised laundry offers ample bench space, and more storage.
The property also includes a free standing double garage which is a fantastic feature for families with multiple cars or those who need extra space for hobbies or equipment.
There is also two large cement water tanks which add to the property's appeal, along with town water which is connected.
Scott said that one of the standout features of this property was the stunning views. "Imagine waking up each morning to the sight of majestic peaks in the distance, or enjoying a cup of coffee on the north facing verandah," he said. "Relax while taking in the breathtaking scenery, or in the gazebo enjoying the established gardens."
The land area of this property is an impressive 19986 sqm, or almost five acres. This provides plenty of outdoor space for children to play and explore. Well fenced, this space would also suit the tradie who needs a place for a large shed or for those with other hobbies.
This is a fantastic opportunity for families who love the outdoors and want extra space.
The property has also been approved for future subdivision into 2000 square metre blocks, adding even more potential for the property.
