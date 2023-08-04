Five minutes with...Edwina Bartholomew

We interviewed Sunrise journalist and Central West Hotelier Edwina Bartholomew for our first edition of The Catch-Up. Sign-up to The Catch-Up here.
What do you love about the Central West?
I just love getting out of the city. Even the drive is enjoyable. I went to uni in Bathurst and my husband grew up on Lithgow so we have spent a lot of time in the Central West over the years. Seven years ago, we purchased a farm in the Capertee Valley so we are very familiar with the trip back and forth over the mountains. We love the space, the decompression from the manic city to the much more relaxed pace of country life.
What was your inspiration to get into hospitality in the Central West?
We could already see through our boutique accommodation business, Warramba the great potential of the regions. From the new arts district in Bathurst to Matt Moran's pub at Rockley to the exponential growth of Orange, there is so much already going on in the area. Carcoar sits in the middle of all of that and is such a unique town. Our hotel project will be very special but the entire time is a storybook. We are hopeful it will attract visitors from all over the country.
How do mothering, TV work and being a hotelier all blend? How do you balance all three?
I don't! We just get by most days. The house is often a pigsty and you do not want to see in the back of my car. I love being busy so I thrive on all commitments pulling me in different directions. My husband is also based in the Central West now so he is going a lot of the day to day of running The Victoria.
You're known for being so upbeat, how do you do it? And on the days you don't feel like being upbeat, how do you get through?
Coffee!
What is something you're working on improving?
I'm always working on improving. I'm working on my spreadsheets and budgeting!
What's the best piece of advice you've ever received?
Luck is where preparation meets opportunity. Ie you make your own.
That's what we are doing in Carcoar. We are taking a risk. Hopefully we will eventually reap the rewards and the whole town and region will benefit too.
Business: Tomolly and Jumbled
Place to eat: Antica Carcoar
Event to attend: The Huddle, Orange or Sculptures in the Garden in Mudgee
Hidden gem: Capertee Valley
