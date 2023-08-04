Five minutes with...Edwina Bartholomew

We could already see through our boutique accommodation business, Warramba the great potential of the regions. From the new arts district in Bathurst to Matt Moran's pub at Rockley to the exponential growth of Orange, there is so much already going on in the area. Carcoar sits in the middle of all of that and is such a unique town. Our hotel project will be very special but the entire time is a storybook. We are hopeful it will attract visitors from all over the country.