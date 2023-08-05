Central Western Daily
2023 Banjo Paterson Writing Awards winners announced

August 5 2023 - 11:00am
The winners of the 2023 Banjo Paterson Writing Awards have been announced, with Jonathan Cant, of Sydney, winning the Contemporary Poetry section for his emotive and powerful reflection on the experiences of war, Thunderstorm at Newton Boyd.

