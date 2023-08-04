Central Western Daily
Earth First | World Ranger Day

By Steve Woodall
Updated August 4 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 12:38pm
July 31 was World Ranger Day. It marks the formation of the International Ranger Federation in 1993.

