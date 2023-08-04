A two-car crash outside of Blayney brought a halt to traffic on the Mid Western Highway.
Emergency services was on the scene of the two-car smash, which was just north of the highway's intersection of Marshalls Lane on the outskirts of Blayney. NSW Police say there were no injuries as a result of the car crash.
Live Traffic indicated the smash occurred around 8.51am. As of 10am, traffic was still being impacted by the crash but the scene had been cleared.
The warning says motorists had to reduce speed and exercise caution approaching the scene, with traffic affected in both directions.
