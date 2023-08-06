Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Dwayne Ah-See and Kiah Peckham convicted for refusing to identify driver

By Court Reporter
Updated August 7 2023 - 7:41am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two people who were found in an unregistered car have been convicted in Orange Local Court after refusing to identify the driver.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.