A section of a major road has been closed following a truck crash.
Paramedics were called just before 6am on Thursday, August 3, to the Castlereagh Highway near Illford following reports of a truck rollover.
At the scene, paramedics attended to the driver of the truck, a man aged in his 30s.
The driver did not require transport to hospital.
A spokesman for NSW Police said the crash happened near Cherry Tree Hill and they were called a 5.50am.
The spokesman said the truck left the road and "rolled down an embankment".
Just after 11am, Live Traffic NSW tweeted out that there were "intermittent closures" of the Castlereagh Highway at Razorback Road so the truck could be recovered.
They advised people to allow extra travel time and follow the directions of traffic crews on site.
At midday, Live Traffic NSW provided an update that the road would remain closed while road repairs were undertaken.
