Cops say teen motorbike rider was doing 129km/hr at Mount Panorama

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
August 3 2023 - 6:30pm
A p-plater has lost his licence and been fined more than $2600 after police say he was clocked doing 129 kilometres an hour on Mount Panorama.

