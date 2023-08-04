SPAMMING a woman's phone, driving 140 kilometres in the middle of the night then waiting outside of her home for six hours was the result of a man "not thinking clearly", a court has heard.
Levi Jack Wilson, 22, of Ganoo Street, Yeoval pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on July 19, 2023 to stalking/harassment.
Court documents state a "determined" Wilson sent a woman a "barrage" of emails about 10.30pm on July 14, 2023 and said he would drive 140 kilometres from Yeoval to Bathurst to see her.
"Hey can you call me please ... can you please unblock me, that's not fair i'd like to talk," Wilson wrote in a text message.
Wilson then sent the woman over a dozen of individual payments to her bank account worth 0.01 cents with short messages in the description.
"Id like to see you tomorrow and talk t o u ... u gotta at least have some respect for me please," he wrote in multiple transfers.
Fearing for her safety, the victim told a relative what Wilson was doing.
"You turn back and go home. No one is playing your games," the witness wrote in a message sent to Wilson.
The court heard Wilson then sent the witness several replies saying he needed to speak with the victim and that he was on his way to Bathurst.
Then at 12.12am, he wrote to the victim "i'm outside can you please come out".
Wilson sat in his Mazda outside of the victim's house for six hours, only getting out to walk up to the front of the home and peer inside.
The victim had 10 missed calls from Wilson and a number of text messages between 6.50am and 7am.
He sent the witness another message and tried calling three more times before he was spotted by another person standing in their driveway.
Police arrived about 7.35am and spoke with Wilson, who said he had been waiting outside of the home for the victim because he "really needed to talk".
He also admitted to police that he drove from Yeoval to Bathurst during the night.
During sentencing, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis questioned why Wilson didn't appear to get the message that "if someone blocks you, they don't want to talk".
"I wasn't thinking clearly, my emotions got the better of me ... it sent me on a downward spiral," a self-represented Wilson said.
"I understand looking back that it was a very clear message."
Wilson was placed on an 18-month community correction order with the condition he undertake counselling.
He must also do 150 hours of unpaid community service work.
