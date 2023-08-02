A TEENAGER could serve time behind bars, a magistrate has warned, after he tried to create his own 'Fight Club' moment in a public park.
Braiden McFarlane, 19, of Rocket Street, Bathurst pleaded guilty by audio-visual link (AVL) to Bathurst Local Court on July 19, 2023 to affray and having a cutting weapon.
Court documents state McFarlane and a group of 20 people were at Machattie Park in Bathurst about 2.10am on May 28, 2023 where multiple fights broke out.
As McFarlane tried to start multiple brawls, he brandished a 25 centimetre long serrated knife that police believed he took from the 1880 Hotel.
"He's got a knife ... Braiden has a knife, put down the knife," people screamed.
A person tried to carry McFarlane from the area by holding him in a bear hug but he broke free and ran back to the group.
After throwing punches at an unknown man, McFarlane was restrained by another person as he yelled "let me go so I can stab him".
It is believed McFarlane was annoyed by a man touching him "weirdly" at the 1880 Hotel earlier that morning, court documents said.
McFarlane eventually got out of the hold and squared up to the man before he tried to punch him.
The person picked McFarlane up by the waist and threw him to the ground.
The pair fought until the man spotted the knife in McFarlane's hand, so he ran.
McFarlane then marched back towards a number of other people before police arrived about 2.15pm.
Officer's could hear people screaming "he's got a knife" before they spotted a shirtless McFarlane.
Police chased him until he tripped on a garden bed.
McFarlane stood in an "aggressive manner" while clutching the knife, so police used capsicum spray to take him to the ground.
Police yelled for McFarlane to drop the knife before he was sprayed with the substance again and handcuffed.
The court heard paramedics were called to decontaminate McFarlane before he was placed into the back of a caged police car.
"Someone tell my daughter I love her ... I (expletive) up," McFarlane yelled.
He was taken to Bathurst Police Station.
The entire incident was captured on mobile phone videos, which were given to police.
Shortly after McFarlane entered his guilty pleas, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis ordered a full sentence assessment report to get a further insight into his offending.
Ms Ellis told McFarlane, who was held in remand, that all time he spent behind bars would go towards his final sentence.
"Your history is a bit of a concern," Ms Ellis said.
"For a serious charge of affray, I must have further information.
"I'm keeping an open mind as to an intensive correction order but I don't promise that will be the outcome, there's a possibility you will get full time custody."
McFarlane will appear by AVL to Bathurst Local Court on August 28 to be sentenced.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.