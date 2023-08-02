Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Braiden McFarlane in court after rogue street brawl

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
August 2 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A TEENAGER could serve time behind bars, a magistrate has warned, after he tried to create his own 'Fight Club' moment in a public park.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.