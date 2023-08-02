Finding your passion: How to decide on what to study

Having to decide what you want to study is no easy feat. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

As young people come face to face with one of the most major decisions of their lives, many of them are at a loss of what path to take. Having to decide what you will study - and, inevitably, what career path it will lead you down - is no easy feat.

Some people just know the answer. Some answered the question of what they wanted to be at five years old and never looked back. Others discovered their passion at some point over the years. But some individuals have too many options and switch between a few ideas, unable to narrow it down. Others choose something that will make others happy. Some people simply have no idea.

Some say that the secret to happiness is to love what you do. If you love your job you'll never work a day in your life. This is not comforting to those who don't have a dream job or don't know what their dream job is. Does this mean you'll never unlock the secret to a happy life?

Don't worry, you've come to the right place. You won't be stuck in this rut forever, staring at the crossroads sign with no clear direction of where to go.

Think about what really makes you happy

And not just in the context of school or work. The things you gravitate towards without influence from others. Building houses in your favourite video game may mean you have a deep-down passion for architecture. Sewing three-piece suits for your dog may unlock a love for fashion design.

There are careers out there you don't even know exist. Weird, wacky, wonderful, whimsical careers. Or the opposite, if whimsy isn't your thing. You must have something you enjoy doing, even if it doesn't seem like it could translate into a career. Identify the things you love and somewhere out there, there's a career for you.

It doesn't even have to make you completely happy, per se. Identify something you're passionate about, feel a deep connection with, or even something that makes you a little angry, or makes you want to get up and take action. Something that will make you feel satisfied and proud.

Doing something you're truly interested in will make studying and working so much easier. You don't want to go through life with a rising feeling of dread in your stomach when you have to study or work.

Study something versatile

Sometimes you truly cannot fathom a single thing you want to do for a living, and that's ok. You may feel panicked but don't worry. The world is waiting for you. You still have time.

The good thing about studying is that it doesn't need to be permanent or take over your entire life. You can do it full-time or part-time, online or on campus, complete or defer, whatever fits in with your life. And what you study doesn't need to be what you do with your life. You can be an English major and then make your living doing stand-up comedy. It's your story, you're writing it, and it can take whatever plot twists and turns you want it to.

If you're unsure, try studying something ambiguous and versatile. Something that can translate into a bunch of different fields. Something that teaches you skills that can be used almost anywhere. A Master of Business Administration online degree will give you the skills to take on almost anything, except maybe sword-fighting space dragons. And through the course of studying you'll have the opportunity to connect with so many people in different professions. One of them might just stand out to you and feel right.

Even if you don't stumble across your dream job, you'll make friends and connections and get to use all the cool campus facilities. And the great thing about getting an insight into the business world is that if you can't find your dream job, you can create it yourself!

If you're unsure about studying, it doesn't hurt to visit a few university open days. In addition to collecting a bunch of free pens, you can get a good look at the campus and the staff and ask questions.

Don't let others get in your way

We've all experienced it - the well-meaning advice or gentle pressure from someone else. Your parents want you to be a doctor so they can brag about you, your friends want you to join the same careers as them so they aren't alone, your grandmother insists that you'll never make money doing art, your little sister wants you to work at Krispy Kreme so you bring home lots of doughnuts or your careers counsellor tells you it isn't realistic to aspire to be a pirate. Tell these people, respectfully, to go take a hike.

Trust your own gut. It gives you a lot of information. If you want to move to a new city to pursue your dream university course everyone tells you not to, thank them for the advice and do it anyway - unless your gut tells you not to. If you genuinely love the idea, it means you're probably on the right path, no matter what your nosey aunt says.

Do research beyond what you hear from those around you. Seek out people who work in your intended field and what their experiences are. Seek a wide range of diverse experiences and filter out rumours and myths. Don't take one person's word as law - their viewpoint is their own and doesn't necessarily apply to you.

If you don't really know what you want, it's a great time for some self-discovery. Learn your personality type, do some travelling, make lists and mood boards, chat with your therapist if you have one, read self-help books, do yoga, or literally anything else that helps you learn who you are away from the noise and distraction of everyone around you.

