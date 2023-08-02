We believe we live in a democratic society here in Australia, unlike the oppressed and war- torn countries we constantly read about in the media.
We have three levels of elected Government ranging from local, to state and to federal.
With the increasing number of unresolved issues, it seems reasonable to ask for explanations and constructive action.
It was gratifying to learn of the final discharge of the Refugees on Nauru after their long and onerous incarceration.
Sadly, there are continuing problems on Manus Island that are currently being investigated while our fellow human beings continue to be confined to this offshore centre.
This was a possible solution set up by a previous Government to "Stop the Boats".
It has obviously failed, and our human brothers and sisters from across the ocean continue to suffer.
Another issue closer to home would be Aged Care where adequate training and funding needs attention.
The same applies to the Health System as a whole.
Where has the planning gone astray when we can read of patients being treated in corridors because there are no beds available.
A recent strike threat by health workers achieved a small pay increase.
The question hangs in the air - Why did they have to go to this level to get justice?
The Bible quotes Jesus as saying "the labourer is worthy of his hire". That's 2000 years ago - was valid then and remains so!
The rail disaster in Western Sydney seems to have many unresolved problems under current investigation.
The debate about the Aboriginal Voice to Parliament still hangs in the air.
Our Federal MP Andrew Gee sponsored a number of questions and answers in the local media.
This was a wonderful step, and put forward sensible replies that hopefully will help uninformed people to vote Yes.
Sadly, there are still people putting forward fictional material that does not shed the proper light on just what this Voice might achieve.
If matters of Aboriginal importance are being addressed in Parliament, commonsense would expect that consultation with the people involved would happen.
The Voice would be an Advisory Committee on these matters.
With so many issues floating around, I can only hope that our Governments at all levels will take the necessary advice from people with the expertise, the knowledge and the experience in the field under discussion.
It would never be possible for every elected member at any level to be expert in every field.
It's not a "job for the boys" or a financial allurement, but an opportunity to contribute to the wellbeing of our beloved country.
It would appear that some of the decisions of the past lacked the essential basic expertise and following generations and governments are left trying to pick up the pieces.
We can only hope and pray that our wide brown land will put things like integrity, justice, respect and consultation at the head of all their transactions. God bless Australia!
