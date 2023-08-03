A real sense of whimsical ebullience swept through the playground at Calare Public School on Wednesday.
The kids - and a stack of the school's eager teachers - came dressed as their favourite book characters.
Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was invited along and snapped these shots of all the fun on Wednesday morning.
