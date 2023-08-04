Having grown up in south east London, you'd be pretty hard pressed to shock Carly Roberts.
But now an early childhood educator with Cumnock Village Preschool, Mrs Roberts is continually left shaking her head at the staggering number of motorists exceeding the small town's 50 kilometre-per-hour speed limit.
"Where our outside play area is, you can see the main road straight through the fence," Mrs Roberts said.
"And the speed that trucks and cars are coming through here, it's horrible. If you stand at the gate and watch [most of the vehicles], they're clearly travelling way above the speed limit. It's very easy to tell the difference."
The preschool, which has 20-odd children on the books, faces Obley Street - the village's main thoroughfare. Blink and you might miss it, it's barely a two-kilometre-strip of road.
Though, before that main stretch becomes Obley Street, on both sides of Cumnock is Banjo Paterson Way - which has a speed zone of 100km/h.
But therein lies the problem.
With a whole host of heavy vehicles hitting the small town after that 100km/h speed limit, it's taking longer and longer for trucks to hit a safe speed once they reach town.
And that increasingly obvious trend is a hot topic in a township of roughly 465 residents.
They're clearly travelling way above the speed limit. It's very easy to tell the difference.- Early educator, Cumnock Village Preschool's Carly Roberts urges motorists to slow down.
"It's something people are often talking about in town, which is the case in most small towns when something is obvious and concerning," Mrs Roberts said.
"People are always recognising [motorists speeding through Cumnock], it's definitely an issue here."
Which is why Mrs Roberts reached out to Cabonne Council outlining the problem, with council tabling the issue in chambers on July 25.
This came in light of recent traffic count assessments carried out in Cumnock, which - on all three occasions, according to Cabonne's local traffic committee - showed "speed issues" and driver non-compliance.
"The solution was for the NSW police force to undertake increased patrols [and] if council feels it does need to progress, maybe to a mobile speed camera being there," deputy general manager for Cabonne Infrastructure, Matt Christensen said in chambers.
Another suggestion in the meeting was to increase highway patrol presence and introduce BMS (Battery Management System) boards.
The system digitally detects and displays peoples' speeds, boosting awareness and acting as a deterrent.
Mrs Roberts said the boards were installed close to one-month ago, but they had "no purpose" as they still weren't operating.
But driving to either end of town on Wednesday, twice over, there were no BMS boards in sight.
It's quite dangerous to think about what could happen, because children at that age can be very unpredictable.- Carly Roberts on young children who are still learning about road safety.
"We just want to make people aware of their speed and that there are going to be children near this road, especially kids who are younger," she said.
"People are speeding down this road too often and we don't have a car park attached to our preschool, so [parents and carers] have to reverse in for pick-up and drop-off.
"Most of [the people who are speeding] are still travelling through here around the 70 to 80km/hour mark and it's quite dangerous to think about what could happen, because children at that age can be very unpredictable."
The first six months into 2023, the Central West death toll had already clocked more than double the amount of fatalities for the same time period in the two-years prior.
In the wake of recent road fatalities, Mrs Roberts urged motorists to remember how important it is to obey speed limits.
Especially in regional areas where there are small children around, she said that asking people to slow down on country roads isn't a lot to ask for.
"And there's plenty of time for people to slow down before coming into town, the signage is there," the 35-year-old said.
"There's a fair amount of time for [motorists] to reduce their speed at both ends of town, and it's devastating to think that a child could be hit by a car or truck here due to poor driving behaviours."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.