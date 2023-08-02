Barnstoneworth United has been knocked out of the Western Premier League minor premiership race following a tense 1-1 draw with Panorama FC.
Barnies needed a win over Panorama in their fixture at Sir Jack Brabham Park on Saturday, July 29 but it wasn't to be.
The home side was on the score sheet in the eighth minute with a goal to midfielder Jarvis Marat.
Panorama levelled in the 87th minute via Ryan Peacock, denying Barnies a chance to challenge for the minor premiership in the final round.
The result dealt both teams out of the race for the minor premiership after table leaders Bathurst 75 cemented first place with a 6-1 win over Waratahs on Saturday evening.
At Waratahs Sports Complex, last season's premiers conceded a goal in the first minute but then levelled off the boot of Michael Fitness in the 17th minute, going into half time down 2-1 to Bathurst 75.
The minor premiers then finished the match with three unanswered goals in the second half, Luke Mutton with the brace.
With one round to go before finals, 75s are unassailable on 30 competition points, with Panorama second with 26 points and Barnies one point behind in third spot.
Barnies and Panorama will fight it out in their respective round 14 matches in two weeks' time to determine who finishes second.
Either way, they will face each other in mid-August in the qualifying final, with the winner of that to take on Bathurst 75 in the major semi-final a week later.
Orana Spurs FC and Dubbo Macquarie FC will play the elimination final as the two teams prepare to finish in fourth and fifth spots on the ladder, after a gritty 2-1 Dubbo derby win to Spurs over Macquarie on the weekend at Apex Oval.
Macquarie's Justin Sutton scored first in the 8th minute to take the side to a 1-0 half time lead.
But a resurgent Spurs came out in the second half and put on two goals, in the 69th and 75th minutes to walk away with a morale-boosting win, and their third on the trot following a string of mid-season defeats.
Spurs head coach Ben Manson rates Barnies as a real threat this season.
"I think the team to watch right now honestly is Barnies, their form is incredible and playing good football," he said
In Parkes, the Cobras went into the break down a goal, but levelled in the 54th minute, trading goals with Dubbo Bulls, who walked away with a 3-2 win, with both teams out of finals contention.
The Western Premier League enters a general bye this coming weekend before kicking off the final regular round on Saturday, August 12, followed by a four-week finals series.
