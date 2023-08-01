Work is continuing at the Wentworth Golf Club as we take a look at what the finished design will look like.
On July 26, the building site of the new clubhouse was opened up to members of the community to take a look at how work was shaping up.
At the beginning of the week starting July 31, work on the formation of stair landings for the internal staircases to create access between the two levels continued.
"Internally, both services trades and partitioners work together to progress the fit out works of lower ground," a message sent by the golf club read.
"The lower ground floor under slab insulation will be finished this week, and steel stud work installation for the internal and external walls of the lower ground floor will commence.
"Externally the new practice of putting green civil works will continue to progress and the alfresco extension footing will be poured, followed by the installation of blockwork."
The golf club is proving weekly updates through its newsletter, with the building's opening date estimated to be around Easter 2024.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.