Gigs, Fire Festival, Gala Dinners and more! Check out what's happening around the region this weekend.
40-year-old popstar: Check out this mix of stand-up comedy and original music at the Bind Pig from 7.30 this Friday. Alli Butler is coming after receiving rave reviews from the Sydney Fringe Festival. There's still tickets available at just $20. Get them here.
Winter Fire Festival: is lit in the Orange region from Friday. There's a myriad of events from markets to gigs and more. We have a breakdown of the fire festival here. It all starts in Millthorpe on Friday night at the Fire Fair which hosts local producers, live music and fireworks.
40 year anniversary of the Aboriginal Land Rights Act Gala Dinner: Join Councilor Grace Toomey in celebrating 40 Years of the Aboriginal Land Rights Act 1983 at the Dubbo RSL Memorial Club Auditorium. Dress is smart casual. Tickets are $50 per person and include a two course meal. Find more details here.
CSUFC Headspace Cup Trivia Tickets: This trivia night is hosted by the Charles Sturt University Football Club and is raising money for Headspace, Bathurst. Show your smarts by attending The Oxford from 6pm on Friday. General admission is $11.90. More details here.
Swap Meet: The Cudal-Cargo and District Lions Club will be holding the annual swap meet on Saturday 5th August at the Cudal Showground. Stall holders will be able to camp overnight on Friday or set up from 6am Saturday morning. Breakfast of egg and bacon rolls, steak or sausage sandwiches will be available from 7am. Stall sites will be $10 each and camping will be $5 for the night. Canowindra swap meet will be on Sunday 6 so sellers and buyers will be able to do two meets on the same weekend.
Queen of the Night Burlesque and Drag Show: Burlesque, Drag Queens, a Drag King. It's all happening at the Blind Pig in Orange at 9pm on Saturday. Organisers say this one is rated R and for over 18s only. Get your tickets here for $40.
Nyngan Ag Expo: The Nyngan Ag Expo is back for it's 31st year at the Nyngan Showground. The Ag Expo is a fun day out for the whole family featuring cattle, sheep and goats, a sports shear, farm machinery, food and wine, kids activities, a tractor pull, sheep dog trials, live entertainment and more. You won't be disappointed. Check out more information here. Gates open at 9am.
Orange Readers and Writers Festival: A group of notable fiction and non-fiction authors have jumped on board for the Readers and Writers Festival The Festival will be held at the Hotel Canobolas on Saturday and Sunday. Check out the line-up and what's on here.
Dubbo Farmers' Markets: These Farmers' Markets are a Dubbo favourite. Operating twice a month they offer a variety of fresh produce, meats, eggs, oils, preserves, along with breakfast and coffee options. You can find them at the corner of Macquarie Street and the Newell Highway. Get more details here.
The Sunshine Club: This joyful and acclaimed musical is set in 1946 and tells the story of Aboriginal soldier Frank Doyle who is returning home after serving in World War II. See the show at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre from 8pm. More details here.
Self-care Sunday: Head to the USMC in Narromine for Self-care Sunday. Indulge in a soothing organic facial and finish off with high-tea. You can book your tickets here for $86.
