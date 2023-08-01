Central Western Daily
Our People

Why Orange Tafe student shunned university for life as a tradie

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated August 1 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 12:00pm
When Lachlan Devlin left school in year 10 to pursue life as a tradesman, he had a lot of people "frown upon" the decision.

