Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Our Future

Dubbo RFS Training Centre to host Aerial Firefighting Conference

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
August 1 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Pilot Adam Cassin admits it was frightening fighting fires from the air during Black Summer.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.