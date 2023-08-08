Orange's artisan empty bowls will be filled to the brim with wholesome meals in the first event of its kind for the city to raise awareness of hunger and homelessness.
With a few Vinnies CEO Sleepout stints under her belt, Groundstone Cafe owner Katie Baddock decided she needed to do more.
Against a backdrop of rising cost of living pressures, the colour city's inaugural Empty Bowls event is landing at the right time.
"I just kept thinking, 'How can we cross art and food here in Orange?'," Mrs Baddock said.
"I'm fairly confident in the events and hospitality realm, but I didn't really have contacts in the creative arts area."
But forge new connections she did.
In a massive team effort, ceramists from near and far joined forces to hand craft 100 unique bowls - to be filled by some of the city's renowned chefs on September 16.
Event-goers book their $110 ticket, choose a one-of-a-kind bowl to keep, and have it filled with life-sustaining food.
Raising the roof on the hunger crisis, all profits will go to supporting Orange's food relief and rescue hub, FoodCare.
"The catch line is trying 'to end hunger, one bowl at a time' and, while we can't completely 'end' it, we can help to alleviate that pressure - and bridge the gap to give people who are struggling more access to food," Mrs Baddock said.
"Statistics for people going hungry are crazy," she said.
"And it's not just restricted to those homeless who can't afford to feed themselves because nearly 30 per cent of [people surveyed] were from family households with mortgages."
Those figures are from the 2022 Foodbank Hunger Report which shows that around two million Australian households were running out of food because of a lack of money.
That means 1.3 million children over 12 months were living in "food insecure" homes.
"We want to challenge people in a positive way, where we're all reminded that [lack of food] is a big concern and a real issue," Mrs Baddock said, "and that it's happening here in our region, too."
We can help to alleviate that pressure and bridge the gap to give people, who are struggling, more access to food.- Groundstone Cafe's Katie Baddock on Empty Bowls initiative
September's culinary artists for Orange's Empty Bowls event include:
Kicking off at 1.30pm for a 2pm start, talks from FoodCare members will raise awareness of the issues before the banquet backed by DJ entertainment and a bar service to 4pm.
For tickets to the inaugural South Court gig, head online to the Groundstone Cafe website events page, or email info@groundstone.com.au
