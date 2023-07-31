There's a new cafe at The Wellness House in Orange.
Julian Ooi and Colette Beguin have opened Caje Kitchen and say they are "very happy" with how it's been going.
"Dr Chen, owner of The Wellness House, we had a chat and the he asked if I'll be interested to take over the cafe here as Pickles and Fig were leaving just last month so I thought I'll give it a go," Ms Ooi said.
"It's been really good, the customer base that they already have here has been coming back ever since we opened and my followers from the previous place came and showed their support as well."
Ms Ooi said there's also been good support from neighbouring Kinross Wolaroi School with people coming in every day.
The Caje Kitchen provides both Malaysian and Australian food as well as a hint of South African inspired flavour and as much as they can they are featuring local food with meat from Woodward Street Quality Meats, Trunkey Creek bacon, Kite Coffee and most vegetables.
"We have our Malaysian dishes, I've only selected a few from my previous menu, the popular ones like the curry chicken, the roti with the curry chicken and the crispy fried chicken, that was the hit in the previous location," Ms Ooi said.
"With this new cafe I am hoping to introduce a wider variety of Malaysian food which is not just curry based or spice based.
"Orange is so diversified now and I want to incorporate Malaysian flavours into local favourites, for example egg and bacon rolls, we actually have a Malaysian take on it, plus the South African inspired flavour to it as well, the S.H Manda-Quat sauce, that's a new local brand which is making all our master sauce that we use here.
"I try not to use all the typical tomato sauce, barbecue sauce, we use homemade tomato-based sauces like relish and chutney but a combination of Malaysian and South African flavours. It sounds very complex but the taste is amazing.
"We've got Australian, Malaysian and South African inspired food here."
However, most of the western food such as the corned beef in the ruben sandwiches are made with Ms Beguin's mother's recipes.
"We combine her homemade corned beef with my signature pickle salad and South African barbecue sauce in our ruben," Ms Ooi said.
There are also vegetable soups, stews and soon there will be lasagne.
"A lot of my fans are disappointed that it's not a full on Malaysian menu, we will get there but also because it is a cafe and when you take over something you don't want to change everything abruptly," Ms Ooi siad.
"I introduce Malaysian dishes and drinks and desert as we go, you have something you are comfortable with and familiar with and at the same time there's something different.
"Just in the last two weeks we started to see a growth of more people actually coming here for Malaysian food, at the start it was still egg and bacon rolls, sandwiches and then by the second week we had a good group of people who come here for a Malaysian feed."
A husband and wife team have started a new bus charter to provide a new transport solution for people wanting to visit wineries or attend weddings, parties or other events.
John Rukundu has been driving taxis in the Orange are for three years and started Onayi Bus Charter Service with wife Nyari.
"I've been driving taxis everyday so I know the people of Orange and I understand their needs," Mr Rukundu said.
"People are providing specialised tours but not everybody wants a specialised tour, some people just want to be taken from one point to the next, that's why we say that we're filling that gap that's there between people driving their own cars or having a fully serviced tour."
"When we were driving a taxi we had so many people asking do you know anyone who is providing these services and everything else so we decided that it's a need people need," Mrs Rukundu said.
She said the name 'Onayi' translates to 'see' from Shona, the couples native language from Zimbabwe giving it the name See Orange.
She said the service includes a 12-seater, an eight-seater Kia Carnival as well as an SUV for up to four people.
Mr Rukundu said the charter service is a "transport solution" instead of an organised wine tour.
"I don't book wineries, I deal with people that have already booked and just need transport from point A to point B," he said.
"Most people that I deal with they book their wineries and I carry them to the different places they want to go to.
"I normally used to do it with a four seater but some people want to go as a family much bigger and certain people wanted to go with their friends and stuff as 11 people then I can do that as well."
Mr Rukundu said the more information people give when booking the service the smoother their experience will be.
"It's tailor made to your needs, whatever you want is what we provide and make sure that we meet your needs," he said.
People can find out more information or book the service at onayiorange.com.au.
