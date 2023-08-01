Central Western Daily
Transport for NSW opens applications for 2024 apprentices

Orlander Ruming
August 1 2023 - 11:00am
Transport for NSW is hoping to recruit 26 apprentices the Central and Western region for its 2024 intake.

