The words "escort" and "fat" don't exactly go down a treat if you're trying to steer Google traffic toward your cafe business.
But when your small town reputation precedes you, like it does for Eugowra's Judd and Tracey McKenna, changing the name Escort Rock Cafe to the Fat Rock Cafe and Bakehouse isn't about to upset the masses.
Because after flash flooding "crushed" their business on November 14, they made a vow to return - now, the McKenna's are in the midst of making one huge comeback.
"It was a long slog and we were grinding away even before the floods, throw a mouse plague and COVID in there after being open for three-months, so it's been punch after punch after punch," Mr McKenna said.
"We monitor Google traffic and it does play a key part in finding your business, but all things considered, it feels like a relief checking this off the list and just getting back up and running.
"And we've fried some pretty big fish so far, so I guess we'll just worry about who's going to let me use what offensive words later."
The McKenna's ended up "gutting the place" after floodwater and debris tore through their cafe on the corner of Nanima Street nearly nine months ago.
The venue, and almost everything in it, was left decimated in the disastrous wake.
With "lots of highs and lows" since, the couple is now gearing up for Saturday's Woodfired Eugowra festival.
They'll fling the doors open from 8am to their revamped (and renamed), Fat Rock Cafe and Bakehouse.
"It's been head down, bum up just to get over the finish line and achieve this goal, so to be here now is what we've been wanting for the community," Mr McKenna said.
"We'll be closed the following week to finish off a few things, we're just waiting on our commercial kitchen from Sydney for our back of house, but everything front of house will be up and running."
One thousand online tickets have already been booked for the town-wide August 5 gig, with Mr McKenna hoping "to smash 1200".
Event-goers can ogle a new bread oven in full swing, grab a fresh cheese and bacon roll, or a freshly made sandwich (with the goods in-between).
And it's not going to feel like their first bakery rodeo with Mrs McKenna at the helm of its expertise.
"Tracey said a bakery would work really well in town and she was a bakery manager for many years, she worked with Coles for about 25 years before we started in business," Mr McKenna said.
"She's no bakery rookie and she's got the experience there, so we've been leaning on each other a lot to get it off the ground."
When fully up and running, bake house hours will operate Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm.
After trialling business during those early days, the McKenna's will look to extend to weekend trade.
"This town was pumping before the flood, but Eugowra has been through a lot, so we've also got to be mindful of our current and future staff with filling roles and people being at their different stages," Mr McKenna said.
"It's been a really difficult time for many [people], so we're really hoping for a fantastic event on Saturday, for everyone."
Part of the Winter Fire Festival, Woodfired Eugowra will feature live music, wood-fired pizza, slow-cooked meats and a host of activities for children from 12 noon to 7pm.
For catering purposes, flag your (free) spot via the 123 Tix website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.