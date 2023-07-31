After 14 weeks, 168 games and too many tries to keep track of we have finally gotten to the business end of the 2023 Woodbridge Cup.
The top eight from both first grade and league tag have been determined while eight teams can start planning mad Monday celebrations.
Naturally the final round was full of drama and talking points so let's get stuck into it.
First thing's first, congratulations to the finalists for 2023.
There are some absolute belters in the first week of finals.
Oberon Tigers host Peak Hill Roosters in a do-or-die clash while Manildra host Trundle Boomers and the Tigers welcome Condobolin for the week off.
The women's top four sees Manildra play Warriors and Condobolin host Cargo and we are looking forward to watching the elimination final between Molong and Grenfell, two teams that had to be separated by points difference on the ladder.
The Rhinos have led the competition for most of the season but ran into a Tigers team coming off the back fence, winning five in a row to give themselves a chance of winning the minor premiership.
With Jack Huxley Oval locked in for the grand final there was a noticeable buzz at the ground with plenty of home fans in attendance and the Tigers bringing a decent contingent of travelling supporters.
On the field it was an arm-wrestle, 16-all at half-time and ending 30-20. Canowindra played with 12 men for the majority of the match so we can only wonder how close it would have been.
We might not have to wait long to find out with short odds for a rematch in a month.
It's great to see the mighty Molong Bulls back in Woodbridge Cup.
After the proud club re-formed in 2019 following six years in the wilderness they have become a positive addition to footy in the west.
The league tag side has enjoyed a strong season, finishing sixth and facing off against Grenfell Goannas in an elimination final.
But 2023 has been a hard year for the men in blue.
They have struggled with injuries and numbers and were staring down the barrel of a winless season ahead of their final hit-out against Eugowra Golden Eagles on Sunday.
But perhaps inspired by the Bulls old boys reunion the night before, the men from Molong put on a clinic in a 46-16 win.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.