Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Watch

Woodbridge Cup corner: Finals football and try controversy

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated August 1 2023 - 8:24am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After 14 weeks, 168 games and too many tries to keep track of we have finally gotten to the business end of the 2023 Woodbridge Cup.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.