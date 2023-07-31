Central Western Daily
Jack Kennedy pleads guilty to making threatening call from jail

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated July 31 2023 - 7:54pm, first published 7:00pm
AN INMATE who threatened to bash someone over a recorded phone call from prison has admitted to the act.

