AN INMATE who threatened to bash someone over a recorded phone call from prison has admitted to the act.
Jack Kennedy, 23, appeared from jail by audio-visual link (AVL) to Bathurst Local Court on July 26, 2023 to plead guilty to intimidation/intending fear of physical harm.
Two charges of contravening an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) relating to the matter were placed on a Form 1, which will be taken into account during sentencing.
Court documents state Kennedy made a phone call to a person from Bathurst Correctional Centre on June 22, 2022 and accused them of "talking (expletive)".
"Who is this?" the victim asked.
"You know who it is. Why are you saying to (expletive), going up to my mates and (expletive)?" Kennedy replied.
The six minute phone call was recorded by the jail's automatic system.
Kennedy then called the person a second time on June 26, 2022 and during their four minute conversation, asked questions about the victim's friend.
Towards the end of the call, Kennedy said the person was "gonna get his head punched in".
The victim went to Bathurst Police Station the next day to report the incident, which breached an AVO put in place for their protection.
Police said they then used a search warrant to get the phone call recordings from the prison.
Legal Aid solicitor Matthew Tedeschi entered the plea on behalf of his client, who continues to serve a five year and six month jail sentence which was handed in 2021.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis told the court Kennedy would appear by AVL to Orange District Court on August 4, 2023 where he will be given a sentence date.
