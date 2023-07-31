A man previously slapped with a mammoth driving ban that spanned more than 30 years has been given a custodial sentence for driving while his licence was disqualified again.
Adam Stuart Dean, 42, of Frost Street, Orange, pleaded guilty in Orange Local Court to the single charge of driving while his licence was disqualified.
According to court documents, Dean's driver's licence was disqualified when he was seen driving on Spring Street at 5am on July 13, 2023.
Police had been patrolling the area and activated warning lights for the driver to stop for random testing.
When he was asked for his licence he looked around the vehicle for a short period of time before stating, "I don't have one".
He tested positive to meth and cannabis but investigations are still continuing regarding the drugs.
Solicitor Matthew Tedeschi said Dean had recently completed a two-year community correction order for the same offence.
Magistrate David Day said Dean's driver's licence was disqualified until 2051 having been declared a habitual traffic offender under the old sentencing regulations that were overturned in 2017.
"There's a disqualification removal order, he's done that then he commits further offences," Mr Day said.
"He's got quite frankly an appalling record and then he's no angel for other matters either."
Mr Tedeschi said Dean was due to get his licence back in August this year, until his most recent offence.
"He could have waited two weeks and he could have got his licence back," Mr Tedeschi said.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley said the CCO wasn't enough of a deterrence to stop Dean from committing further
Mr Day placed Dean on a nine-month community-based jailed sentence by way of an intensive correction order.
Dean's driver's licence has also been disqualified for six months and he will have to complete 30 hours of community service.
"Don't drive, Mr Dean, you will be detected, jail would be a reasonable inevitability," Mr Day said.
"If you drive while you are disqualified you will be driving yourself to jail."
