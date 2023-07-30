A motor bike rider has died after colliding with a tree on a dirt bike course on Sunday.
The rider, who has been identified as a 27-year-old man, was riding with a friend when the crash took place.
The pair were riding on a privately operated dirt bike track along Walkers Lane, Lue, east of Mudgee.
Also making news: Teenage girl dead after horror car and bicycle crash
NSW Police have reported he died at the scene before emergency services arrived.
A crime scene was established.
Also making news: Dream debut, Mudgee magic and everything else from Round 13
The scene will be examined by specialist police. A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.