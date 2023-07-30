A 17-year-old girl died following a two-vehicle crash in the state's west on Sunday.
Emergency services were called to Banjo Patterson Way at Yeoval around 12.45pm following reports of a crash involving a car and a bicycle.
Police say that the cyclist, the 17-year old teen-aged girl, was treated by NSW Ambulance at the crash site about 69 kilometres south of Dubbo.
The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.
Reports from police say that the driver, a 76-year-old man, was not injured. He was taken to Wellington Hospital for mandatory testing.
Police officers from the Orana Mid-Western district established a crime scene, with inquiries continuing into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
