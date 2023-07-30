Central Western Daily
Breaking

Teenager dead after two-vehicle crash on Banjo Patterson Way

By Emily Gobourg
Updated July 30 2023 - 7:25pm, first published 6:51pm
A 17-year-old girl died following a two-vehicle crash in the state's west on Sunday.

