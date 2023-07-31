CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh and journalist Dominic Unwin were busy this weekend, snapping away at some of the sports on in Orange.
Jude was at the PCYC on Saturday for netball, then off to Pride Park for the rugby union game between Orange City and Bathurst and then at Tiger Park for the AFL game between Orange Tigers and Dubbo Demons.
Jude then snapped some action from the rugby at Endeavour Oval between Orange Emus and Forbes Platypi and took some more photos at the under 16's rugby league game at Norton Park between Orange CYMS and Cowra.
On Sunday Dominic snapped the Woodbridge Cup game between Manildra Rhino's and Canowindra Tigers and Jude photographed the Peter McDonald Premiership match between Orange CYMS and Bathurst Panthers at Wade Park.
