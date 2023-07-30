Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

Out and about in Orange | Emu's Long Lunch, Twelfth Night, Oriana, 80s v 90s night, Don Lovegrove's 60th, Tigers' Trivia night and Greek Dinner at Groundstone

Jude Keogh
By Jude Keogh
Updated August 2 2023 - 9:01am, first published July 30 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CENTRAL Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh was busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.