Police are searching for a man by the name of Jordon Reece Harvey, who authorities say frequents Orange and Parkes areas.
A call-out to the public was issued by police on Friday, July 28, in an attempt to locate and arrest the 26-year-old man.
Police say the man is in breach of an Apprehended Domestic Violence Order with an alleged assault charge attached.
He now has outstanding arrest warrants as a result.
Jordon Harvey is described by police as being of Caucasian appearance and of a medium build, with blonde-coloured hair and blue eyes.
His description includes being 170 to 175 centimetres tall, with police saying the man is known to frequent both Orange and Parkes areas.
Those with any information on Jordon Harvey's whereabouts have been urged by Central West police officers to call Orange Police Station on (02) 6363 6399.
Information can also be phoned through to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or a report with intel can be lodged via the NSW Crime Stoppers website.
Police urge members of the public to follow these directions and not to approach the man.
