Will she or won't she? Eyes of the nation on Matildas

Australia is such a rich sporting nation. You only have to switch on the tele at the moment to see that - the Ashes is on (and we've retained the urn), the NRL and AFL are both flying as we head towards September, the Diamonds are playing in the netball World Cup at the moment, Australia's swim team is dominating the pool ... while the Bledisloe Cup was also on last night (but we won't mention that one).