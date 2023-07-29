Will she or won't she? Eyes of the nation on Matildas

It's been impossible to not get swept up in the FIFA Women's World Cup.
It must be the biggest sporting event Australia has hosted since the 2000 Sydney Olympics.
And, of course, most of the intrigue surrounds our Matildas.
The elation after winning the opener against Ireland in Sydney - at the scene of some of our most memorable moments from that Olympic games in 2000 - followed the shock of that 3-2 loss to Nigeria in Brisbane.
Those highs and lows, we're all on this rollercoaster. And the next big-dipper?
Will Sam Kerr play on Monday in the do-or-die group clash with Canada in Melbourne?
It's the question everyone is keen to know the answer to.
At this stage, it looks as though the mercurial Australian goal-scorer will line-up in Matildas colours for the first time in this home world cup on Monday night. What a moment that will be too.
Much like Cathy Freeman in the final of that 400 metres event in Sydney in 2000, Kerr will bear the weight of an entire nation on Monday night when the Matildas take on Canada.
And that's simply to make the final 16 stage. Should the Matildas progress past the pool stage, that expectation (and the weight that brings) will only increase.
Kerr though, looks made for the occasion.
Australia is such a rich sporting nation. You only have to switch on the tele at the moment to see that - the Ashes is on (and we've retained the urn), the NRL and AFL are both flying as we head towards September, the Diamonds are playing in the netball World Cup at the moment, Australia's swim team is dominating the pool ... while the Bledisloe Cup was also on last night (but we won't mention that one).
However, a win by the Matildas on Monday night to progress through to the finals of the FIFA Women's World Cup on home soil will certainly trump all of those sporting highlights for 2023 ... and perhaps beyond that mark.
What this group is doing for both soccer in Australia and women's sport in this country is immeasurable. It's a line-in-the-sand type moment in this country's sporting landscape.
You only have to have a look at the sheer volume of young soccer players running around at Jack Brabham and Waratahs each Saturday morning to see it's very possible the next Sam Kerr or Tim Cahill could be kick starting their journey right here in Orange. It wasn't that long ago Ellie Carpenter and Clare Hunt were those kids in Cowra and Grenfell respectively.
All of them, boys and girls, will be cheering on the Matildas on Monday night too.
Editor, Nick McGrath
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.