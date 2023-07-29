HAVING cancer almost 10 years ago changed Bathurst's Tracy Sorensen - and not just in the obvious ways.
Publishing a novel had been a lifelong ambition, but the book that would become her debut was progressing only slowly - if at all.
"It had been sitting there in the bottom drawer and I'd been teaching and working and being an environmental activist," she says.
"I was doing all this stuff and just never quite getting around to finishing that novel and getting it out there.
"And it was getting cancer last time ... that was such a spur. The things you want to do in life, do them.
"I had fantasised about being a novelist since I was about 11: when I was reading novels, I wanted to write novels.
"I can thank cancer, actually, for focusing my mind."
The Lucky Galah went on to make the long-list for the prestigious Miles Franklin Literary Award.
And Ms Sorensen was given an idea for a second book.
"The Vitals came directly out of the cancer experience I had in 2014, where, basically, to keep my mind absorbed in a task that was relevant but distracting at the same time, I crocheted all my affected internal organs - and it was a lot of them," she said.
"All of the organs in the peritoneal cavity were potentially affected: the pancreas, the gall bladder, liver, intestines, spleen.
"I worked my way through crocheting those and, just by spending so much time with each organ, they started to develop their own little personalities in a way, a bit like soft toys or something.
"When someone asked me in Melbourne, when I was launching The Lucky Galah, what my next book would be, I found myself saying it's going to be a cancer memoir told from the point of view of my internal organs.
"So I kind of just found myself saying that and then that was it. I was on my way."
In The Lucky Galah, a bird in a cage on a verandah in Carnarvon observes the West Australian coastal town's role in the 1969 moon landing.
And in The Vitals, it's the organs who are at the centre of the story and the suffering patient "is just kind of present out on the edges".
"The organs think of themselves as working in a workplace," she said.
"This person that I, Tracy, might call the whole point, actually is just a venue for them; it's more or less like the building they work in or the town they live in.
"One of the organs actually says 'Tracy isn't sentient like us, she's just the sum of all the parts'."
In taking this perspective, Ms Sorensen says there is an ecological angle for her.
"We think of ourselves as separate from nature, but in fact we are part of a web of life and so I wanted to kind of conjure that idea of the web being something we can never extricate ourselves from.
"In some sense, it's almost like the planet, the whole planet, is our living body.
"I'm not saying that I think the planet is sentient in the same way humans are. But in a sense it's the wider ecosystem that allows us to be.
"It's not spelt out in the novel at all, but that's the idea that I'm playing with: that, in some ways, it's almost like we're all organs or cells in a larger ecosystem."
It was one thing to have the idea, though, and another to execute it.
"I had almost a ready-made set of characters, and it was quite simple, in a way, to work out who they were and what they did in their lives by referring to the science," Ms Sorensen said.
"I had a lot of help with that at the Charles Perkins Centre because I was a writer in residence at this medical research unit at Sydney Uni.
"I had help with experts in various fields about what, scientifically, all these organs did and how it all worked. I had a lot of fun with that. I knew who they were and something of their personalities.
"I think the biggest challenge for me was how to get all that into a story that gets up and running.
"That was a challenge for a long time.
"I enjoyed the world-building - here's these organs, this is what they do, they're hanging out in this abdomen - but how to kind of get the story going was a bit of a challenge."
The challenge was solved, funnily enough, with inspiration from the 1970s disaster movie The Poseidon Adventure, whose plot is described by Ms Sorensen as "this little ragged team of people in an upturned ship on the sea, desperately clambering upwards to the hull".
"I thought, yes, it has to become, in the end, some kind of adventure story," she said of the book.
"Yes, all those ecological things and all the bigger picture is there, but really, to make it work as a story, I have to create this sense of adventure and teamwork and not everyone makes it in the end, a bit like The Poseidon Adventure.
"While this is a radical and totally nuts world [in The Vitals], in a sense, the key was to make them personalities struggling with a problem."
There is a grim irony that Ms Sorensen is promoting her radically different cancer memoir at a time when she has had a cancer recurrence.
"The thing that made me get focused on what I wanted to do in life has come back just as I'm launching my second novel," she said.
"I guess I get the cosmic joke."
As Ms Sorensen promotes The Vitals - which was published on July 25 and is available at Books Plus Bathurst, as well as online, in eBook and in audio book form - she is as interested as anyone to see what the idea for a third book might be.
"Last time it was as I was promoting The Lucky Galah that the next novel [an idea] suddenly appeared for me," she said.
"I think as soon as I'm through this period of launching this one that the next one will emerge. So I'm totally keen to write another one and I'm also keen to find out what it is."
