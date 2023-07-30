Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Alex Brown Priest in Orange Local Court for damaging Parkview Hotel poker machine

By Court Reporter
Updated July 31 2023 - 8:13am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man who was filmed damaging a poker machine in a Snapchat video that was shared around until it reached the pub's manager has faced court.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.