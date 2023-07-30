A man who was filmed damaging a poker machine in a Snapchat video that was shared around until it reached the pub's manager has faced court.
Alex James Brown Priest, 20, of Goorawin Road, Orange, told police "I don't remember anything," but pleaded guilty in Orange Local Court and was present for sentencing on Thursday, July 27.
"I remember it now, your Honour, it's come back to me," Brown Priest said in court.
According to court documents Brown Priest was in the gaming room of the Parkview Hotel with a acquaintance about 9.30pm on June 11, 2022.
While they were in the room the friend filmed him standing on a stool and stomping three times on the button area of a gaming machine.
He then sat back on the stool while laughing.
The acquaintance posted the video on the Snapchat app where it was forwarded to multiple people.
The hotel manager was also alerted to the incident via the Snapchat videos. He recognised Brown Priest and contacted the police.
The police attended Brown Priest's home on December 23, and asked him about the incident but he said, "I don't remember anything".
He was shown a still photograph of him standing on the gaming machine captured from the video and when asked if it was him he said, "that's me".
The damage to the machine required repairs that cost $2000.
Brown Priest was charged with intentionally or recklessly damaging property and was not represented when he was sentenced in court on Thursday.
Magistrate David Day said Brown Priest was also convicted of mid-range drink driving last year.
However, Brown Priest told the court he stopped drinking alcohol six months ago and he's also stopped using drugs.
"I've changed my life a bit," he said.
Mr Day convicted Brown Priest and placed him on a 12-month community correction order.
He said poker machines are not cheap and the repairs were not cheap.
An order to repay the hotel for the damage was not made because police had not received an invoice.
