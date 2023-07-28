Central Western Daily
Car crashes into wall at Orange Ex-Services' Club

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
July 28 2023 - 11:00am
A driver and their passenger had to be rescued after the car they were in went over a ledge while trying to leave the Orange Ex-Services' Club on Thursday night.

