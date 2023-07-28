A driver and their passenger had to be rescued after the car they were in went over a ledge while trying to leave the Orange Ex-Services' Club on Thursday night.
Emergency services were called to the scene near Sale Street at about 8pm on July 27.
A spokesman for NSW Fire and Rescue attended after it was reported that a woman "had driven her car one metre over a ledge on the bottom level of the car park."
"We rescued her from the vehicle, mopped up some spilt oil and rendered the scene safe," the spokesman added.
The driver, a woman in her 70s, underwent a breath test which returned a negative reading.
A spokeswoman for Central West Police District said the car "went through a safety barrier" down a ramp before the car crashed into a wall.
Paramedics attended to two patients, although the injuries were reportedly "minor" and nobody was transported to hospital.
The incident was over at roughly 8.45pm.
