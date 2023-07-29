Central Western Daily
Home/Community

Sisters explain their journey with organ transplant this DonateLife Week

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
July 29 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Pam Newman has seen the best, and worst of medicine in her lifetime.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.