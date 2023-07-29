Central Western Daily
Court

Guilty pleas after Cameron James Moloney breaches supermarket ban, rams ATM

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
July 29 2023 - 6:30pm
A man who breached a lifetime Woolworths ban and caused $4000 worth of damage when he rammed an ATM with a shopping trolley will learn his fate next month after admitting to the crimes.

