A man who breached a lifetime Woolworths ban and caused $4000 worth of damage when he rammed an ATM with a shopping trolley will learn his fate next month after admitting to the crimes.
Cameron James Moloney, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of destroying or damaging property and one count of entering enclosed land without a lawful excuse in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday.
The property damage offence related to an incident on the city's main street in April.
About 10.50am on April 19, Moloney entered Wagga's Commonwealth Bank branch and pushed a shopping trolley into the foyer.
He then approached a touchpad display monitor, picked up a bottle of hand sanitiser and squirted its contents all over the screen.
Moloney left the premises with the trolley and turned his attention to the ATM on the wall outside the Baylis Street branch.
He then proceeded to thrust the trolley towards the ATM, ramming it up against the wall and causing tile damage, before heading east down Murray Street.
The incident was captured on CCTV, which was later provided to the police.
Police officers spoke with Moloney a short time later and he admitted to causing the damage, saying he acted that way due to the state of his mental health.
The trespassing offence related to an incident at the Gurwood Street Woolworths earlier this month.
In February, Moloney agreed to an indefinite ban from all stores under the Woolworths Group, including every Woolworths supermarkets.
According to court documents, since the ban was issued Moloney had trespassed into the Gurwood Street store twice. Police said Moloney had shown a "clear disregard" for the ban.
On July 7, Moloney was again spotted at the Woolworths, where he withdrew cash at the self-serve checkouts before leaving.
The following week police questioned him over the matter, to which he made full admissions and told police "of course it was me".
Appearing before Magistrate Rebecca Hosking in court on Wednesday, Moloney pleaded guilty to both charges.
The court heard there was a compensation claim, with court documents revealing the Commonwealth Bank was pursuing a payment of $4008 from Moloney for the damage he caused to the Baylis Street ATM.
Magistrate Hosking ordered a sentencing assessment report and the matter was adjourned to August 28.
